Overturned tractor-trailer blocks busy Downtown Pittsburgh street

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked a lane on a busy Downtown Pittsburgh street.

Our crew at the scene saw an overturned tractor-trailer on Fort Pitt Boulevard near Stanwix Street. It was on its right side.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the rollover crash.

I-376 was closed at the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) interchange, PennDOT said. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

