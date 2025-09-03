Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down 62nd Street Bridge in Allegheny County

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a major bridge in Allegheny County.
The 62nd Street Bridge, which connects Route 8 to Shaprsburg and Lawrenceville, has been closed in both directions since around 2:45 a.m.
One person was taken to a hospital from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
