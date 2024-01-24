Owner of 21 Wendy’s restaurants in Pennsylvania fined for child labor law violations

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced it has fined the franchise owner of 21 Wendy’s locations across several counties for violating child labor laws.

According to L&I, the operator of the restaurants, which are located across Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties, was fined $300,000 for violating the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act.

In total, GCWen Management committed 766 violations, including the following:

432 violations of failure to provide breaks - the business did not provide breaks on or before the fifth hour of work – involving 81 children

18 violations of not securing a work permit - employed a child who did not have appropriate work papers for children hired to fill a position – involving 18 children

– involving 18 children 98 violations of failure to announce employment or employment change to a school district - business failed to notify a child’s respective school within five days of hiring a child or failed to notify the respective school within five days of termination or resignation that a child left employment – involving 98 children.

10 violations of no parent authorization – the business employed a child under the age of 16 without parental authorization – involving 10 children

208 violations of excessive hours worked – the business violated the number of hours a child can work a week – involving 34 children

According to L&I, the violations were found after a tip that children had received minor injuries at various Wendy’s locations. An investigation was opened into all the GC Wen franchise locations in Pennsylvania.

“L&I is dedicated to championing the rights of workers through enforcement of Pennsylvania’s labor laws. This commitment extends to vigorously protecting our children from unlawful employment practices,” said L&I Secretary Nancy Walker. “Remember, they are not just workers -- they’re our kids -- and their safety and rights are paramount. No company should ever put profit over the wellbeing of Pennsylvania’s youth.”

The Child Labor Act allows for a maximum fine of up to $5,000 per violation. All fines collected from child labor law investigations are deposited to Pennsylvania’s General Fund.

As part of the settlement agreement, GCWen management teams at all their Wendy’s locations are required to undergo training on how to adhere to the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act.

