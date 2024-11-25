Pa. Game Commission looking for people accused of illegally killing, taking deer in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information regarding two people accused of illegally killing and taking a deer in Monroeville.

Officials said the deer was taken along Beatty Road on Nov. 16 at around 6 p.m.

The state game warden’s investigation suggested a white-tailed deer was seen loaded into a red late model Dodge Ram by two people. Officials believed they used a rifle, which is not in season, to harvest the deer.

The suspects fled northbound on Beatty Road.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region at 1-833-742-4868 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group