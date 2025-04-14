1 person killed, multiple others injured in crash on Parkway, road closure in place

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash on the Parkway.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened just before the Grant Street Exit (71A).

Pennsylvania State Police say one person has died.

Dispatchers said three people were taken to a hospital from the scene of the crash.

PennDOT said multiple vehicles were involved.

I-376 westbound is closed between Exit 71B (Second Avenue) and Exit 71A (Grant Street). Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

All inbound traffic must exit at the Edgewood/Swissvale Exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

