PA state rep rejoins Eckert Seamans’ Pittsburgh office

PITTSBURGH — Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Tuesday announced that Stephenie Scialabba has rejoined the law firm as a member in the Cybersecurity, Data Protection & Privacy practice group. She will be based in its flagship office in downtown Pittsburgh.

Scialabba had practiced at Eckert Seamans prior to being elected to the Pennsylvania State House in November 2022, where she serves as representative for the 12th District, encompassing much of southern Butler County.

Scialabba chairs the Pennsylvania Artificial Intelligence Opportunity Task Force as well as the State Government Subcommittee on Government Information & Technology. She is also a member of the Communications & Technology Committee for the House of Representatives.

