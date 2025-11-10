PA Turnpike Commission partners with attorney general’s office to strengthen toll collection

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to enhance toll enforcement and promote fairness, resulting in over 100 toll violation cases being referred for civil action in the past year.

This strategic partnership aims to hold accountable those who evade toll payments, ensuring that the cost burden does not unfairly shift to law-abiding motorists. According to a release, the collaboration has led to significant improvements in toll collection, with the Turnpike successfully collecting between 92-94% of transactions within 60 days, aligning with industry standards.

“Our partnership with the Attorney General’s Office is a powerful example of how collaboration drives accountability and fairness,” said Michael Carroll, Chairman of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and PA Secretary of Transportation.

“When people driving on our turnpike try to evade paying their tolls, it shifts the cost burden onto other law-abiding motorists,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

The enforcement process for toll collection traditionally involves sending Toll By Plate invoices to the registered owner’s address. If unpaid, the case is handed over to a collection agency, and if the debt remains, the vehicle registration may be suspended by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Driving with a suspended registration is a serious traffic violation that can lead to fines, license suspension, and car impounding. The PA Turnpike uses license plate recognition technology to identify violators.

The partnership with the Attorney General’s Office targets individuals who owe more than $12,000 in tolls and fees, providing an additional layer of accountability.

The PA Turnpike has collected more than $56 million in unpaid tolls and fees, with revenue in the first quarter of FY26 more than doubling that of the same period in FY25.

To support compliance, the Commission has expanded payment options to include Google Pay, Apple Pay and the KUBRA cash payment network, allowing customers to pay bills online, by phone, in person or via QR code.

