Taylor Farms recalls iceberg lettuce in 27 states over possible Cyclospora contamination

Lettuce is being recalled in 27 states because it may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

Taylor Farms de Mexico announced Friday it’s voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. This comes the day after the FDA determined that Taylor Farms provided the shredded iceberg lettuce used at Taco Bells linked to the Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened more than 1,600 people across five states.

Taylor Farms says it is “actively removing the implicated products” and has stopped “receiving product from the implicated lot.” Some of the recalled products were distributed in Pennsylvania.

Click here for a full list of affected products.

Anyone who has the recalled lettuce should discard it immediately.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes watery diarrhea, according to the CDC. Click here for a full list of symptoms to look out for.

Upwards of 7,000 people may have been sickened by the parasite since May, NBC News reports. Right now, it’s unclear if any of the outbreaks are connected.

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