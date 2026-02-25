Page’s Dairy Mart to reopen in March for 75th year

PITTSBURGH — A dessert staple in Pittsburgh’s South Side is reopening soon!

Page’s Dairy Mart announced on social media that it will return March 9 for its 75th year in business.

The East Carson Street business told fans to watch for updates on an opening day giveaway, changes to the ordering process and booking details for its new ice cream truck.

Also, Page’s noted that its grill service will end at 8:30 p.m. daily this season.

