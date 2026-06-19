Palace Theatre in Greensburg to celebrate 100 years with time capsule, Leann Rimes concert

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg’s Palace Theatre is preparing to celebrate 100 years!

The venue invites community members to help ring in the centennial by submitting stories, memorabilia, photos and videos for a time capsule.

The capsule will be dedicated Wednesday, Sept. 2, on the Palace Theatre’s anniversary.

A centennial Grand Gala will take place Sept. 19, and two-time Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes will perform Sept. 20 as part of the celebration.

Officials with the Westmoreland Cultural Trust say they’ve invested more than $3 million in the theater over the past two years, including the HVAC and basement water mitigation systems.

The trust has secured funding to replace the lobby’s carpet and convert its playbills to digital.

The trust also plans to install new orchestra-level seating, replace the roof and renovate the dressing room.

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