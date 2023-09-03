Palacios gives Pirates 7-6 win over Cardinals after two-run pinch hit homer

SAINT LOUIS — When the going gets tough, the tough get going. The Pittsburgh Pirates came through in the clutch in the ninth inning as big brother Joshua Palacios hit a two-run go-ahead homer.

Palacios’ seventh homer on the season gave the Pirates a 7-6 win over the Cardinals, giving them a chance to sweep two series in a row on Sunday.

In addition, Palacios came in a pinch-hit situation as he came on for Connor Joe.

