Panera Bread in South Oakland closes as Pitt moves forward with redevelopment

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

South Oakland’s Panera Bread has closed.

The Panera was located at 3401 Boulevard of the Allies, a site the University of Pittsburgh has long sought to redevelop. A former Quality Inn, Walnut Capital became involved with plans to redevelop the building in the aftermath of the pandemic.

After Walnut Capital dropped out of the project, Pitt partnered with Philadelphia-based Radnor Property Group in 2025.

A spokesperson for the university said the Panera closure was “in accordance with the redevelopment plans.”

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