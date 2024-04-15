Paraprofessionals, teachers aides at Westmoreland County school district vote to unionize

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Paraprofessionals and teacher aides at a school district in Westmoreland County have voted to unionize.

PSEA says eligible employees within the Norwin School District voted “overwhelmingly” to unionize in an election conducted by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board on Wednesday.

“The paraprofessionals have been working on organizing a union for several years. After this overwhelming vote to unionize, we will begin working with them to begin negotiating their first-ever contract with the school district,” said Lori Stripay, a PSEA Uniserv Representative. “We are very proud to include these hard-working and integral education support professionals into our union and look forward to representing them not only at the bargaining table, but as their exclusive representative for all employment-related issues.”

PSEA already represents teachers and secretaries in the district.

