Parents of local girl who died from brain cancer hold event to raise money for other children

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The Westmoreland County community came together to remember a young girl who died from brain cancer and to raise money for kids currently battling the disease.

The 16th annual “Race for Grace” was held in North Huntingdon at Norwin High School on Saturday.

The 5K was started in memory of Grace Ekis who was just five years old when she lost her battle with brain cancer in 2008.

Her parents started the “Reflections of Grace Foundation” to raise money for research for a cure and to help families of children suffering from brain cancer across the country.

A big crowd came out to the event, despite a chill in the air.

“It’s cold, but you know braving the cold for one day is nothing like what our families that we serve and what the children with pediatric brain cancer experience every day, so we’re thrilled so many people came out in the cold and are able to support this day,” Grace’s mother Tamara Ekis said.

The event also included games for kids and dance performances.

Visitors were able to give money during a silent auction and through charitable donations.

Since it first started, the Race for Grace has been able to raise over $1.78 million towards its cause.

