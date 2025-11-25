Parents rally ahead of Pittsburgh Public School District vote on decision to close 12 schools

PITTSBURGH — Parents rallied ahead of a vote to close schools in the Pittsburgh Public School District.

Dozens gathered tonight outside of the Pittsburgh Public Schools administration building on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the school board will vote on a plan that would close 12 schools located in nine buildings.

Parents, students and community members had one last chance to speak out during a public hearing tonight.

They say the consolidation will mean staff cuts and empty buildings with no plan for how to use them in the future.

“Less staff plus more students equals overcrowded classrooms, less support and chaos,” one parent said.

Some students would also be moved to different schools.

“My school matters to me, and it matters to our community so just let it stay,” a seventh grade student said.

If approved by the board the changes would happen over the next 5 years.

