Parkway East closure leaves drivers frustrated amid construction project

PITTSBURGH — People Channel 11 spoke with in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood say construction on the Parkway East has caused major inconveniences.

“It took like six times to get through one light,” said Lena Wilson.

She uses the Squirrel Hill Tunnel often to travel, but her Sunday commute was a little longer because of the work on the Parkway East.

“I went to get on to Wilkinsburg and was told it was closed, and I had to reroute myself and come to Squirrel Hill,” Wilson explained.

Other drivers had similar experiences, using the neighborhood as a detour instead of the preferred Oakland exit.

Ceema Issa, a Pittsburgh native, told Channel 11 that navigating the construction can be difficult if you’re not from the area.

“You’re kind of just stuck being like, ‘Alright, well, is this the route I’m supposed to be taking?’” Issa said.

She feels more advanced notice could help drivers.

“It’s really hard to navigate around, and you see all these cars and traffic everywhere, and everyone is just kind of lost,” Issa added.

Crews are demolishing and replacing an overhead sign structure as part of a $95 million bridge replacement project.

Even after this project concludes, Issa believes the city could invest in better ways for people to avoid road construction.

“It would be better if our public transportation system were more accessible and people had more options, so you don’t have to rely on driving,” Issa said.

As of 12 a.m., the westbound side was still closed but crews were working to lift the single-lane eastbound restrictions.

The Parkway between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange (Exit 77) is expected to be fully reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.

