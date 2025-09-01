1 person injured in crash that temporarily closed Parkway West inbound before Fort Pitt Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — Traffic came to a standstill on the Parkway West inbound before the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Sunday evening after a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the crash was first reported at 7:15 p.m.

PennDOT cameras showed traffic stopped and emergency crews on scene near the Banksville Road ramp.

Soon after, PennDOT advised that all lanes of Interstate 376 were closed between the runaway truck ramp and Exit 69B: U.S. Route 19 Truck South/State Route 51 South - Uniontown.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor said.

All lanes had reopened by 8:05 p.m.

