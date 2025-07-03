Tractor-trailer fire, crash causes major traffic backups on Parkway West near Pittsburgh airport

A tractor-trailer crash and fire is causing major traffic backups on the Parkway West near Pittsburgh International Airport.

The parkway is down to one lane just before the Pittsburgh International Airport/East 576 Washington (Exit 53) interchange.

Viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows the moments the truck was engulfed in flames

(Viewer Submitted)

Right now, it's unknown if anyone was injured, but emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 that no one was taken to a hospital.

PennDOT is advising drivers to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

