Police looking for missing woman from Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman reported missing out of Coraopolis.

The Coraopolis Borough Police Department said Corlis Hubbard, 58, was last seen on June 4 at 3:20 p.m. on the 900 block of First Avenue.

Hubbard is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair that is grey in some places. She has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hubbard’s location is asked to call 911 or the Coraopolis Police Department at 412-264-3000, referencing case 20260604M0008.

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