Parrot at National Aviary, featured on episode of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, dies unexpectedly

Benito Benito, the male Hyacinth Macaw at the National Aviary, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend from an aneurysm. (National Aviary)

PITTSBURGH — A beloved and well-known parrot at the National Aviary died unexpectedly over the weekend from an aneurysm.

Benito, the male Hyacinth Macaw, arrived at the Aviary in the 1990s. He was once featured on an episode of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood,

The Aviary said he was not showing any symptoms, which they said is common with an aneurysm.

In a Facebook post, the Aviary said that it will now continue to monitor Benito’s mate, Sapphira, and adjust her care based on her needs if necessary. They described Sapphira as a very confident and gregarious bird.

