Part of condemned building collapses in Pittsbugh

PITTSBURGH — Part of a condemned building collapsed Sunday in Allegheny County.

Fire crews responded to the 1400 block of Nixon Street in Manchester for a partially collapsed building, public safety officials say.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a pile of rubble behind a multi-story home.

There were no reports of any injuries.

County records show the building was condemned and deemed to be in “dangerous” condition.

“Per structural assessment by owner’s engineer, the building is now deemed unsafe and is condemned,” enforcement records state. “The foundation wall is leaning at interface with exterior brick wall, multiple areas of brick exterior is leaning, cracking or have holes and the brick exterior wall is pulled away from the floor’s structure.”

Records show that a partial demolition of the rear section of the townhouse was pending review as of Tuesday.

