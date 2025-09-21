Part of the East Busway closed over weekend for bridge demolition project

PITTSBURGH — The East Busway is closed for the weekend, allowing Norfolk Southern to demolish a bridge.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Busway between Swissvale and Wilkinsburg stations closed around midnight Friday and will remain closed through 4 a.m. Monday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says the closure allows Norfolk Southern contractors to demolish and remove the Washington Avenue Bridge. The bridge, built in 1907, closed in 2022 for safety reasons. It’s now being taken down so it can be replaced.

This is the first of up to three closures of the East Busway related to this project. Another closure is planned for Sept. 27-29. If needed, the final closure will occur on Oct. 4-6.

During the closures, this is how PRT says stations along the East Busway will operate:

Swissvale Station – Open, including platforms, the park and ride, and the Kenmawr Busway Ramp Extension.

– Open, including platforms, the park and ride, and the Kenmawr Busway Ramp Extension. Rosslyn Station – Closed. Riders may board and alight a special “63 Swissvale Station” shuttle bus, or the regularly scheduled 61A-North Braddock at the existing stop on Woodstock Avenue at Ardmore Street (both directions).

– Closed. Riders may board and alight a special “63 Swissvale Station” shuttle bus, or the regularly scheduled 61A-North Braddock at the existing stop on Woodstock Avenue at Ardmore Street (both directions). Hamnett Station (Park & Ride) – Closed, with no alternative service available due to street restrictions.

– Closed, with no alternative service available due to street restrictions. Wilkinsburg Station – Open, including the Hay Street and Wallace Avenue ramps.

