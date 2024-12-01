Part of Penn Hills road closes Monday for slide repair work

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills roadway closes on Monday so crews can repair a slide.

The work will close Milltown Road (Route 2058) between Hulton Road (Route 2074) and Newfield Drive through late January. Crews will conduct slide repair work, roadway paving and guide rail installation.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured along the following route:

North of the Closure

From Milltown Road, turn right onto Hulton Road

Turn left onto Saltsburg Road (Route 380)

Turn left onto Leechburg Road (Route 2058)

Follow Leechburg Road back to Milltown Road

End detour

South of the Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

