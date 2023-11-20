Local

Part of Route 51 closed in Baldwin, police investigating crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

BALDWIN, Pa. — Part of Route 51 is closed after a crash in Baldwin.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Brentview Drive and Clairton Boulevard at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The road is closed between Streets Run Road and Irwin Drive.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Baldwin Borough Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

