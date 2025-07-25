2 people hospitalized, part of Route 51 closed after multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Part of Route 51 is closed due to a crash in Jefferson Hills.
PennDOT reports that a multi-vehicle crash on Route 51 southbound has closed all lanes between Practice Tee Drive and Wray Large Road.
Allegheny County 911 officials say the crash was first reported at 6:20 a.m.
Two people have been taken to a hospital from the scene.
911 officials say the road is closed “indefinitely.”
Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
