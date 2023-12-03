Part of Route 65 closed, crews making repairs after storm

BELLEVUE, Pa. — Drivers using Route 65 are asked to take a different route if they can while crews make repairs.

The Bellevue Police Department said the road will be closed in the city of Pittsburgh.

Crews are working to clean up a tree and phone pole that fell onto the highway.

PennDOT cameras show the road is closed at the McKees Rocks Bridge.

The department made the announcement at 4:46 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

