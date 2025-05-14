Part of Route 65 closed due to crash in Emsworth

EMSWORTH, Pa. — A part of Route 65 is closed because of a crash in Emsworth.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened on Ohio River Blvd (Route 65) near Hazelwood Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

PennDOT said the southbound lanes of Route 65 are closed between Toms Run Road in Killbuck Township and Hazelwood Avenue in Emsworth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

