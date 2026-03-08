No one hurt during Leetsdale house fire

LEETSDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a Leetsdale home on Sunday, but no one was hurt.

An Allegheny County 911 official said first responders were called to the fire on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) just after 11 a.m.

Flames were already out when Channel 11 got on scene, but our crew saw significant smoke and fire damage to the top floor of a home.

A fire chief on scene told us one person was home when the fire started, and they were able to get out safely.

Part of northbound Route 65 was closed while first responders were on scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group