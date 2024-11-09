Part of Route 8 in Butler to be closed for 2 days for crane work

BUTLER, Pa. — PennDOT will shut down part of Route 8 in Butler for crane work.

South Main Street (Route 8) will be closed between Jefferson Street and Cunningham Street in the City of Butler for the work.

The closures will happen on Nov. 16 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers who need to get through the area and are traveling southbound should:

Turn right onto West Jefferson Street

Turn left onto South Washington Street

Turn left onto West Cunningham Street

Drivers who are traveling northbound should:

Turn right onto East Cunningham Street

Turn left onto South McCKean Street

Turn left onto East Jefferson Street

Detour signs will be posted for drivers to follow.

Businesses on South Main Street can still be accessed via sidewalks.

Workers will stop pedestrians in the area to ensure they are out of the crane’s way as it lifts items in the area.

