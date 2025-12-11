Part of southbound I-279 shut down in Allegheny County after tractor-trailer rolls over

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of southbound I-279 is shut down in Allegheny County after a crash.
CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported around 4 p.m.
PennDOT advises that all southbound lanes are closed between I-79 and the Camp Horne Road interchange.
PennDOT cameras show a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking both lanes.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Channel 11 has learned that no one was trapped, and that the tractor-trailer was reportedly hauling steel coils.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group