Vehicle ends up on its roof after crash on West Carson Street in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle ended up on its roof after a crash on West Carson Street in Pittsburgh.

An Allegheny County supervisor says emergency crews were called to West Carson Street before the Fort Pitt Bridge ramp at 9:27 p.m. on Saturday.

Our crew on scene saw a vehicle on its roof in the road. A Department of Public Works truck could also be seen clearing snow from the road.

Pittsburgh police on scene tell Channel 11 that it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit snow on the right side of the road and started rolling before hitting a pole.

The driver was treated on scene for minor injuries.

West Carson Street was closed in both directions for under an hour.

West Carson Street crash

