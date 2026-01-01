Participants brave the cold, dive into the new year during Pittsburgh polar plunge

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosted its annual plunge into the Monongahela River Thursday morning to ring in the new year. All donations go toward supplying jackets for people in need.

“We’re here to raise money for a charitable organization, but we’re also here to start the new year off right by going into water,” organizer Frank Nelson said.

“2025 honestly wasn’t the best year. So I wanted to make a resolution to start this year off right, and the polar plunge here in Pittsburgh seemed like the best way to do it,” said Ashley Yarabinec, who was participating for the first time.

Some people who were taking the plunge for their first time were eager to donate to charity and experience the moment with friends.

“I have never done it before, it’s crossing it off my bucket list,” first-time plunge participant Anne Cornwell said.

Those like Josh Underwood, who have been participating for a few years now, say the best advice is not to think about the cold temperature.

“Don’t think about it. Dive in. Get my head under the water and crawl as fast as I can,” Underwood said.

Last year’s high temperature in Pittsburgh reached 45 degrees with a low of 29 degrees. This year’s New Year’s Day high temperature won’t touch last year’s low.

More information on the plunge can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group