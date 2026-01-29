Parts of Beechview remains snowed in days after major winter storm, Pittsburgh 311 calls backlogged

PITTSBURGH — Three days after a winter storm dropped more than 10 inches of snow across much of the city, some Beechview residents say neighborhood streets are still difficult and sometimes dangerous to navigate.

On Westfield Street, drivers struggled to get their vehicles unstuck from icy parking spots and steep hills.

We watched one driver try repeatedly to free his Honda Civic after it had been parked for several days.

“That’s the question. That’s the dilemma, but we’re going to see,” Beechview resident Daniel Donohoe said when asked how his family planned to get to work.

After several attempts, Donohoe managed to move the car.

“It’s been sitting for three days, and so I’m feeling a lot better,” he said.

The ongoing snow has continued to be a nuisance for drivers along hilly roads throughout Beechview.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it is deploying additional pickup trucks equipped with snowplows to help clear streets so city buses can safely operate.

A portion of the fleet will focus on Bon Air, Brookline, the Hill District, the North Side, Greenfield, Homewood, Lincoln Park, Polish Hill, and Fineview, where Channel 11 crews also found roads still packed with snow.

“We have been struggling to get in and out, to get to work each day, and it’s just going to take a huge load off to be able to get in and out of this street,” Beechview resident Emily Valentine said.

In an update Monday afternoon, Mayor Corey O’Connor’ss office said 311 calls related to snow removal are backlogged.

The city plans to have 47 public works trucks back out overnight.

There is still no timeline for when all snow mounds will be cleared.

The mayor said crews will continue targeting areas where snow is blocking traffic lanes and neighborhood streets across the city.

