Pat Freiermuth earns praise for saving young Steelers fan

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth helped save a young Steelers fan after a brawl broke out between two adult fans at St. Vincent College over the weekend.

Freiermuth, who reached over the barricade and picked up the child who was caught in the brawl, is now receiving some much-deserved praise.

Steelers quarterback Will Howard, who watched the events play out live, revealed Freiermuth has quickly become the star of training camp because of it.

“The unsung hero of the week, I think we called him, for just being aware and taking care of the kid, which was great,” Howard said. “Great situational awareness, we talk about it all the time, on and off the field.”

Freiermuth downplayed his actions, though, simply stating that he was in the right place at the right time.

“I just saw people tumbling down and fighting,” Freiermuth said. “I looked down at the kid and said, ‘I’ll sign it for you.’ He looked scared, so it was the least I could do.”

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