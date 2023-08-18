Pat McAfee contributes to donation for kids in area of Plum impacted by tragedy

PLUM, Pa. — Throughout his travels from college kicker at WVU, to NFL All-Pro punter, to his immense success as a media mogul, Pat McAfee has made sure to never forget where he came from. McAfee, a Plum Borough, PA native, apparently had his hometown on his mind in the wake of tragedy.

According to a Facebook post on a Plum community page, McAfee recently helped contribute as part of a large donation of sports equipment for kids in the Rustic Ridge Estates area. “The biggest of thank you’s to the Mains Family, Pat McAfee Show and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for dropping off a truckload of sports equipment for the kids to play with,” reads the Facebook post.

This is far from the first time the host of the Pat McAfee Show has done something to give back to Plum, but this donation may mean even more due to the timing. It’s on the heels of a home explosion that killed six people and left several homes either destroyed or severely damaged.

