Pat McAfee’s ‘Big Night AHT’ brings surprise celebrity guests, giveaways and more to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pat McAfee’s “Big Night AHT’ lived up to its name.

The three-and-a-half-hour-long show that ended around midnight at PPG Paints Arena brought big-name celebrities, Pittsburgh royalty, huge donations to local charities and millions of dollars of giveaways to attendees.

At the end of the night, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Penguins players Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Krist Letang all came together on stage for a game that awarded $2 million to an audience member. Roethlisberger and Crosby both hit their throws, while Skenes missed his. The multi-million dollar prize went to a fan in an Eagles jersey.

Ben Roethlisberger, Paul Skenes, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are all on stage. pic.twitter.com/3uTxLaFfsf — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 10, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were also given away to other audience members throughout the night using randomizer machines, including the “Random McMoneyMaker.”

The machines being used to give out random money at the Big Night Aht



Including this time ($100,000) a total of $375,000 has been given out or donated thus far. pic.twitter.com/fNcrVUH1DS — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) April 10, 2025

Surprise mini-concerts were held throughout the event, with surprise performers Jelly Roll, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Parker McCollum and Ernest.

Wiz Khalifa brings out Steelers super-fan Snoop Dogg as the latest guest.



Snoop Dogg comes out in gold pants, gold shoes and a Penguins jersey.@pghhockeyNOW pic.twitter.com/pc6i6wJwd9 — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) April 10, 2025

Other big-name celebrities who made an appearance included WWE wrestler Jey Uso and comedian Shane Gillis, who guest refereed a sumo wrestling match.

Throughout the show, McAfee and his guests pledged donations to several local organizations:

McAfee and Jelly Roll: A total of $100,000 to the Foundation of Hope in Pittsburgh

McAfee and Shane Gillis: A total of $100,000 to the Pennsylvania Special Olympics

McAfee, Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg: An unspecified amount to Pittsburgh Public Schools

McAfee and McCollum: An unspecified amount to Folds of Honor Western Pennsylvania

