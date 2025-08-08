Paul Skenes keeps dominating Reds; pair of homers pace Pirates win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

A pair of home runs backed an excellent start from Paul Skenes in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Thursday night.

Skenes (7-8) held the Reds (60-56) scoreless across six innings pitched. He allowed seven hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.

The Pirates (50-66) put up a three-spot in the first inning, all of which came with two outs. Bryan Reynolds hit an opposite-field home run, and Reds starter Brady Singer walked the next three batters he faced. Jared Triolo then plated a pair with a base hit up the middle.

Spencer Horwitz extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Oneil Cruz added another with an RBI groundout in the sixth.

Henry Davis belted a two-run home run off Reds reliever Brent Suter in the bottom of the seventh to put Pittsburgh ahead 7-0.

