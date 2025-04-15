Paul Skenes returns to form, offense finally comes alive in Pirates’ win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense poured it on, backing a strong start from Paul Skenes in a 10-3 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Monday night.

How We Got There

The Pirates (6-11) scored a much-needed early run when Ke’Bryan Hayes singled home Andrew McCutchen in the first. Two innings later, Bryan Reynolds delivered an RBI single after an Oneil Cruz double to extend the lead to 2-0.

Reynolds delivered another run for the Pirates on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Enmanuel Valdez drove in two with a base hit to right.

The Pirates committed three errors in the top of the sixth as part of a two-run inning for the Nats (6-10). Hayes dropped a grounder at third base giving Washington runners on the corners. James Wood bounced into a fielder’s choice which allowed Nasim Nuñez to score from third.

