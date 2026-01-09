Paws Across Pittsburgh sending 2 puppies to Puppy Bowl XXII

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is going to the Puppy Bowl!

Paws Across Pittsburgh, a non-profit, foster-based animal rescue, announced on Thursday that two of its puppies were chosen to participate in Puppy Bowl XXII, hosted by Animal Planet.

Carrie Pawshaw will represent Team Ruff, while Meeko will represent Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl is the “longest running call-to-adoption television event,” according to Discovery.

This year’s game will air at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 and will simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and discovery+.

Ahead of the game, Puppy Bowl is asking the public to vote in the “Pupularity Playoffs.”

Paws Across Pittsburgh encourages people to vote daily. You can do so by clicking here.

The “Most Pupular” dog will be crowned Feb. 7, Paws Across Pittsburgh says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group