Pedestrian-focused roadway safety project entering next stage of construction on the North Side

PITTSBURGH — The North Avenue Signals and Safety Project is scheduled to resume on March 2, requiring a multi-day closure of westbound traffic on a Northside corridor. The roadway will be closed between Arch Street and Cedar Avenue to allow for the construction of pedestrian safety features.

The project is part of the City of Pittsburgh’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate fatal traffic crashes. Officials identified the need for the safety upgrades after 29 reportable crashes occurred along the North Avenue corridor between 2020 and 2024.

The westbound closure will remain in place around the clock from Monday, March 2, through Thursday, March 5. This stage of construction allows crews to build new sidewalks and curb extensions, also known as bump-outs. Utility companies will also complete work within the project area during this four-day window.

The project originally broke ground in the spring of 2025. The plan includes upgrading traffic signal equipment at four intersections and improving pedestrian safety at four additional intersections along the corridor.

Traffic signal upgrades feature higher visibility signals equipped with back plates. The new hardware includes controllers, communication hardware and radar detection systems.

Pedestrian-focused safety improvements include the installation of countdown signals and audible push buttons. The project also includes the construction of mid-block crossings and ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project is being completed through coordination between several agencies, including the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure and the Department of Public Safety. Allegheny General Hospital and Pittsburgh Public Schools are also collaborating on the safety initiative.

CH&D Enterprises is the contractor responsible for the construction. Project inspection is being overseen by Larson Design Group.

Westbound traffic on North Avenue is expected to reopen after Thursday, March 5, though the schedule is weather dependent.

