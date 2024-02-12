Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 cars along Butler County road

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by two vehicles in Butler Township Saturday night.

The Butler Township Police Department says Patrick Bender Jr., 46, of Butler, was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of Kittanning Street near Portman Road around 8 p.m.

A westbound driver struck Bender Jr. first, then, while he was down in the roadway police say an eastbound driver wasn’t able to avoid hitting him.

Bender Jr. was taken to a Butler hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

