Pedestrian killed while walking on Parkway North

State police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on the Parkway North.

It happened on the inbound lanes of Route 279 between the Venture Street and East Street exits at around 2:45 a.m.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian during a heavy rainstorm, according to state police.

The driver of the SUV was traveling southbound in the center lane of the interstate. The pedestrian, who was walking southbound also in the center lane, was then struck by the SUV, state police said.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group