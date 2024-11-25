Penguins acquire Philip Tomasino from Predators

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have gained a forward through a trade with the Nashville Predators.

The Penguins acquired Philip Tomasino in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick. Tomasino is signed through the 2024-25 season and has a average annual value of $825,000 at the NHL level.

Tomasino is traveling to Pittsburgh on Monday in hopes of practicing on Tuesday.

Tomasino, a first-round draft pick in 2019, has spent the last five seasons in the Predators organization, splitting his time between the NHL and AHL level. He’s recorded 23 goals, 48 assists and 71 points in 159 career NHL games.

