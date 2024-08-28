Penguins announce bobblehead giveaways featuring players in iconic poses from championship runs

PITTSBURGH — As the Penguins season approaches, the team is starting to announce some of its planned giveaways.

The first set of giveaways is dubbed “a nod to greatness.” It’s five bobbleheads of iconic former Penguins being given out to the first 7,500 fans at five different games.

The sort of throwback promotion features Mario Lemieux, Max Talbot, Phil Kessel, Patric Hornqvist and Jaromir Jagr all in poses highlighting iconic moments from the team’s championship runs.

The schedule where the bobbleheads are being given away, barring any issues like the stolen Jagr bobbleheads last season, is as follows:

Mario Lemieux, Oct. 18 against the Carolina Hurricanes

Jaromir Jagr, Jan. 11 against the Ottawa Senators

Patric Hornqvist, Feb. 1 against the Nashville Predators

Max Talbot, Feb. 27 against the Philadelphia Flyers

Phil Kessel, March 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets





