Penguins assistant GM shares statement on younger brother’s death

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A member of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ front office issued a statement Monday on the death of a family member.

The Penguins shared a statement from assistant general manager Jason Spezza on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the death of Spezza’s younger brother, Matthew, from an accidental overdose.

“My family and I are heartbroken and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement says in part.


