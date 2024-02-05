Penguins assistant GM shares statement on younger brother’s death

PITTSBURGH — A member of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ front office issued a statement Monday on the death of a family member.

The Penguins shared a statement from assistant general manager Jason Spezza on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the death of Spezza’s younger brother, Matthew, from an accidental overdose.

“My family and I are heartbroken and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement says in part.

Statement from Jason Spezza on the passing of his brother Matthew. pic.twitter.com/h8SYY1rkWT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 5, 2024





Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group