Penguins’ big boys bounce Carolina; Mantha, Brazeau red hot

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust nearly scored off the rush on the first shift of the game, but clanged the post.

The ping of Rust’s shot echoed through the nearly sold-out arena. It was not a bad omen, but of harbinger of good things to come as the Penguins (17-12-9) submitted one of their most impressive performances of the season, beating the first-place Carolina Hurricanes (24-12-3) 5-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

By the third period, the Penguins were dominating, and the Penguins’ towering wingers on the second line, Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha, continued filling the net.

The Penguins not only held a commanding 3-0 lead after the first period, but they also submitted a commanding performance against their division rival and tormentor. The Penguins lit up the scoreboard and kept pressure on Carolina for most of the first.

The Penguins’ hard work in the low zone created the first goal as Rickard Rakell tapped a pass across the crease to Sidney Crosby at the edge of the right circle. Crosby (21) drilled a one-timer past Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen at 3:46 for a 1-0 lead.

