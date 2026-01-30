Penguins blow past hapless Blackhawks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-14-11) scored four second-period goals, propelling them to a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks (21-24-9). The win was the Penguins’ fifth in a row, while the loss for Chicago was their fourth straight defeat.

The Penguins swept their two games with the Blackhawks this season, scoring a combined 13 goals.

Dating back to the NHL’s holiday break on December 27, the Penguins now have points in 14 of their last 16 games. The Penguins have also fared particularly well against Western Conference opponents, improving their record in such games to 12-6-6 with Thursday’s win.

Ten Penguins players recorded at least a point and Arturs Silovs stopped 17 Chicago shots to earn his second-consecutive win and tenth of the season.

After some rather uninspired back-and-forth play to start the game, Chicago grabbed momentum from a power play opportunity. With Ben Kindel in the box for hooking at 6:11 of the first, the Blackhawks went to work and fired a barrage of shots at Silovs that included a shot off the post and a Connor Bedard shot from the slot that a stick-less Silovs got a piece of with a sprawling glove save.

