Penguins’ Bryan Rust update, week-to-week

Bryan Rust Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust will be out of the Penguins lineup for a bit more than a couple of games.

Following the morning skate, coach Mike Sullivan updated Rust’s status.

“So, Rusty is going to be week to week with an upper-body injury,” Sullivan said.

Rust was injured in the third period of the Penguins’ 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Rust seemed to tangle with Flyers forward Scott Laughton at the Flyers’ blue line. Or he may have been hit by the puck.

