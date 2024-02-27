Penguins’ Bryan Rust update, week-to-week

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust will be out of the Penguins lineup for a bit more than a couple of games.

Following the morning skate, coach Mike Sullivan updated Rust’s status.

“So, Rusty is going to be week to week with an upper-body injury,” Sullivan said.

Rust was injured in the third period of the Penguins’ 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Rust seemed to tangle with Flyers forward Scott Laughton at the Flyers’ blue line. Or he may have been hit by the puck.

