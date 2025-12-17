Penguins buried by EDM stars & power play; losing gets worrisome

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The storylines were voluminous, from Sidney Crosby on history’s doorstep to a battle of goalies who each played for the other team last week, but the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (14-9-9) offensive attack was anything but. The Edmonton Oilers (16-12-6) delivered a class on speed and skill, as well as power play efficiency.

Edmonton scored three power-play goals en route to a convincing 6-4 win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

At least the Penguins snapped their string of disastrous blown leads? Counting overtime losses, it was the Penguins’ sixth consecutive loss. The beleaguered team is now (0-2-4) in that span.

