Penguins can not build on beating Avs, fall to Senators, 5-2

PITTSBURGH — So much for the notion that shutting out Colorado Thursday might be a pivotal moment in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season, and not just a positive one.

What they hoped would be the start of a winning streak proved to be nothing more than a smudge, as whatever momentum was generated by beating one of the NHL’s top teams dissipated during what became a 5-2 loss to Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night.

The defeat dropped the Penguins, who have lost four of their past five games, to 3-5, while the Senators — one of the clubs the Penguins figure to battle for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff field — improved to 4-4 after dropping their previous three games.

Colorado, conversely, had come to town after winning an NHL-record 15 consecutive regular-season road games.

